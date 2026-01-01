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Sharp Objects
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Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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