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Kinoafisha TV Shows Sharp Objects Awards

"Sharp Objects" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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