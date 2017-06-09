Menu
Filming Locations: Shameless
Chicago, Illinois, USA
Los Angeles, California, USA
Iconic scenes & Locations
Gallagher House
2119 S Homan Ave, Chicago, Illinois, USA
Kevin and Veronica's House
2113 S Homan Ave, Chicago, Illinois, USA
Sheila's House
1937 S Spaulding Ave, Chicago, Illinois, USA
The Alibi Room
Backlot, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, California, USA
Milkovich House
1955 S Trumbull Ave, Chicago, Illinois, USA
Studio
Stage 17, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, California, USA
Filming Dates
January 2010
June 2017 - October 2017
9 June 2017 - 20 October 2017
26 August 2020
