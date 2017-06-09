Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Shameless Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Shameless

  • Chicago, Illinois, USA
  • Los Angeles, California, USA

Iconic scenes & Locations

Gallagher House
2119 S Homan Ave, Chicago, Illinois, USA
Kevin and Veronica's House
2113 S Homan Ave, Chicago, Illinois, USA
Sheila's House
1937 S Spaulding Ave, Chicago, Illinois, USA
The Alibi Room
Backlot, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, California, USA
Milkovich House
1955 S Trumbull Ave, Chicago, Illinois, USA
Studio
Stage 17, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, California, USA
Filming Dates

  • January 2010
  • June 2017 - October 2017
  • 9 June 2017 - 20 October 2017
  • 26 August 2020
