Shaman King poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Shaman King

Shaman King (2021 - 2022)

Shaman King 18+
Production year 2021
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 20 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

The anime series "Shaman King" is the story of a young man named Yoh from the Asakura tribe, whose destiny is to become the Shaman King and prevent an impending catastrophe. Every five hundred years, the Star of Destiny appears in the sky, heralding all the shamans in the world of the Great Tournament. Following the Star of Destiny is the Star of Chaos, which brings destruction. The tournament allows for the determination of who is worthy to unite with the Spirit King and become the savior of all humanity.
Король шаманов - trailer
Shaman King  trailer
Cast
Cast
Megumi Hayashibara
Minami Takayama
Yōko Hikasa
Katsuyuki Konishi
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.9 IMDb
Seasons
Shaman King - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 52 episodes
 
Stills
