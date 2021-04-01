The anime series "Shaman King" is the story of a young man named Yoh from the Asakura tribe, whose destiny is to become the Shaman King and prevent an impending catastrophe. Every five hundred years, the Star of Destiny appears in the sky, heralding all the shamans in the world of the Great Tournament. Following the Star of Destiny is the Star of Chaos, which brings destruction. The tournament allows for the determination of who is worthy to unite with the Spirit King and become the savior of all humanity.

