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Kinoafisha TV Shows Shadowhunters Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series Shadowhunters (2017)

"Shadowhunters" cast All info
Katherine McNamara
Katherine McNamara
Dominic Sherwood
Dominic Sherwood
Alberto Rosende
Alberto Rosende
Simon Lewis Matthew Daddario
Matthew Daddario
Emeraude Toubia
Emeraude Toubia
Isabelle Lightwood Isaiah Mustafa
Isaiah Mustafa
Luke Garroway Harry Shum Jr.
Harry Shum Jr.
Magnus Bane
Alisha Wainwright
Maia Roberts
Harry Shum Jr.
Harry Shum Jr.
Valentine Morgenstern Will Tudor
Will Tudor
Maxim Roy
Maxim Roy
Mimi Kuzyk
David Castro
Raphael Santiago
Stephanie Bennett
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland
Lisa Berry
Christina Cox
Stephanie Belding
Alan van Sprang
Valentine Morgenstern Nicola Correia-Damude
Nicola Correia-Damude
Maryse Lightwood
Paulino Nunes
Nick Sagar
Nick Sagar
Vanessa Johnson
Vanessa Johnson
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