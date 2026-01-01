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Shadowhunters
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Shadowhunters (2016)
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"Shadowhunters" cast
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Katherine McNamara
Dominic Sherwood
Alberto Rosende
Simon Lewis
Matthew Daddario
Emeraude Toubia
Isabelle Lightwood
Isaiah Mustafa
Luke Garroway
Harry Shum Jr.
Magnus Bane
Maxim Roy
Alan van Sprang
Valentine Morgenstern
David Castro
Raphael Santiago
Adam J. Harrington
Nicola Correia-Damude
Maryse Lightwood
Jon Cor
Lisa Marcos
Kaitlyn Leeb
Paulino Nunes
Stephanie Bennett
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