Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Shadowhunters Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Shadowhunters (2016)

"Shadowhunters" cast All info
Katherine McNamara
Katherine McNamara
Dominic Sherwood
Dominic Sherwood
Alberto Rosende
Alberto Rosende
Simon Lewis Matthew Daddario
Matthew Daddario
Emeraude Toubia
Emeraude Toubia
Isabelle Lightwood Isaiah Mustafa
Isaiah Mustafa
Luke Garroway Harry Shum Jr.
Harry Shum Jr.
Magnus Bane Maxim Roy
Maxim Roy
Alan van Sprang
Valentine Morgenstern
David Castro
Raphael Santiago
Adam J. Harrington
Nicola Correia-Damude
Nicola Correia-Damude
Maryse Lightwood
Jon Cor
Lisa Marcos
Kaitlyn Leeb
Paulino Nunes
Stephanie Bennett
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more