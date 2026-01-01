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Shadow and Bone
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Shadow and Bone (2023)
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"Shadow and Bone" cast
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Jessie Mei Li
Alina Starkov
Archie Renau
Malyen Oretsev
Freddy Carter
Kaz Brekker
Amita Suman
Inej Ghafa
Kit Young
Jesper Fahey
Patrick Gibson
Daisy Head
Danielle Galligan
Lewis Tan
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