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Kinoafisha TV Shows Shadow and Bone Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series Shadow and Bone (2023)

"Shadow and Bone" cast All info
Jessie Mei Li
Jessie Mei Li
Alina Starkov Archie Renau
Archie Renau
Malyen Oretsev Freddy Carter
Freddy Carter
Kaz Brekker Amita Suman
Amita Suman
Inej Ghafa Kit Young
Kit Young
Jesper Fahey Patrick Gibson
Patrick Gibson
Daisy Head
Daisy Head
Danielle Galligan
Danielle Galligan
Lewis Tan
Lewis Tan
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