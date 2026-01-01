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BAFTA Awards 2021
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Scripted Casting
Nominee
Emerging Talent, Fiction
Nominee
Photography & Lighting, Fiction
Nominee
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
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