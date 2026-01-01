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Sex and the City
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Sex and the City (2000)
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"Sex and the City" cast
All info
Sarah Jessica Parker
Carrie Bradshaw
Kim Cattrall
Samantha Jones
Kristin Davis
Charlotte York
Cynthia Nixon
Miranda Hobbes
Kyle MacLachlan
Trey MacDougal
Chris Noth
Mr. Big
Lynn Cohen
David Eigenberg
Steve Brady
John Corbett
Aidan Shaw
Carrie Fisher
Willie Garson
Stanford Blatch
Matthew McConaughey
Bridget Moynahan
Frances Sternhagen
Brad Beyer
Hugh Hefner
Dominic Fumusa
Eddie Cahill
Kat Dennings
John Slattery
Anthony Alessandro
James MacDonald
Barbara Garrick
Timothy Gibbs
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Anita Gillette
Sam Robards
Donovan Leitch
Carl T. Evans
Vince Vaughn
Vivienne Benesch
Mario Cantone
Clark Gregg
Alanis Morissette
Josh Hamilton
Jacob Pitts
Marceline Hugot
Carol Lawrence
Billy Wirth
Robert LuPone
Ron McLarty
Chris Tardio
Ritchie Coster
Bobby Cannavale
James Villemaire
T. Oliver Reid
Elizabeth Banks
Ross Gibby
Steven Skybell
Rebecca Wisocky
Will Stewart
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