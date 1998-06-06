Menu
Sex and the City All seasons
Sex and the City
16+
Production year
1998
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
HBO
Series rating
7.4
11
7.4
IMDb
All seasons of "Sex and the City"
Season 1
12 episodes
6 June 1998 - 23 August 1998
Season 2
18 episodes
6 June 1999 - 3 October 1999
Season 3
18 episodes
4 June 2000 - 15 October 2000
Season 4
18 episodes
3 June 2001 - 10 February 2002
Season 5
8 episodes
21 July 2002 - 8 September 2002
Season 6
20 episodes
22 June 2003 - 22 February 2004
