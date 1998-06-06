All seasons of "Sex and the City"

Season 1 12 episodes 6 June 1998 - 23 August 1998 Season 2 18 episodes 6 June 1999 - 3 October 1999 Season 3 18 episodes 4 June 2000 - 15 October 2000 Season 4 18 episodes 3 June 2001 - 10 February 2002 Season 5 8 episodes 21 July 2002 - 8 September 2002 Season 6 20 episodes 22 June 2003 - 22 February 2004