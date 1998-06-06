Menu
Sex and the City 16+
Production year 1998
Country USA
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel HBO

Series rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
All seasons of "Sex and the City"
Sex and the City - Season 1 Season 1
12 episodes 6 June 1998 - 23 August 1998
 
Sex and the City - Season 2 Season 2
18 episodes 6 June 1999 - 3 October 1999
 
Sex and the City - Season 3 Season 3
18 episodes 4 June 2000 - 15 October 2000
 
Sex and the City - Season 4 Season 4
18 episodes 3 June 2001 - 10 February 2002
 
Sex and the City - Season 5 Season 5
8 episodes 21 July 2002 - 8 September 2002
 
Sex and the City - Season 6 Season 6
20 episodes 22 June 2003 - 22 February 2004
 
