SamanthaYou men have no idea what we're dealing with down there. Teeth placement, and jaw stress, and suction, and gag reflex, and all the while bobbing up and down, moaning and trying to breathe through our noses. Easy? Honey, they don't call it a job for nothing.
SamanthaFuck me badly once, shame on you. Fuck me badly twice, shame on me.
SamanthaYou dated Mr. Big. I'm dating Mr. Too Big.
CarrieThe most important thing in life is your family. There are days you love them, and others you don't. But, in the end, they're the people you always come home to. Sometimes it's the family you're born into and sometimes it's the one you make for yourself.
SamanthaThe country runs better with a good looking man in the White House. I mean, look what happened with Nixon; no one wanted to fuck him, so he fucked everyone.
CarrieI revealed too much too soon. I was emotionally slutty.
CarrieThe universe may not always play fair, but at least it's got a hell of a sense of humor.
NatashaYes, I'm sorry about it all. I'm sorry that he moved to Paris and fell in love with me. I'm sorry we ever got married. I'm sorry he cheated on me with you, and I'm sorry that I pretended to ignore it for as long as I did. I'm sorry I found you in my apartment, fell down the stairs, and broke my tooth. I'm very sorry that after much painful dental surgery, this tooth is still a different color than this tooth. Finally, I'm very sorry that you felt the need to come down here. Now not only have you ruined my marriage, you've ruined my lunch.
CarrieI will never be the woman with the perfect hair, who can wear white and not spill on it.