Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Seventeen Moments of Spring
Quotes
Seventeen Moments of Spring quotes
Heinrich Mueller
These days you can not believe anybody. Even yourself. You can believe me, though.
Heinrich Mueller
Where the next kid, instead of the word "Hello", will say "Heil Hitler!", that's where we will start again!
Cure
[dictating a letter to Vatican to a cleric scribe]
... And Pastor Schlag or his angelic image...
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Leonid Bronevoy
Vladimir Kozel
