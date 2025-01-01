Menu
Seventeen Moments of Spring quotes

Heinrich Mueller These days you can not believe anybody. Even yourself. You can believe me, though.
Heinrich Mueller Where the next kid, instead of the word "Hello", will say "Heil Hitler!", that's where we will start again!
Cure [dictating a letter to Vatican to a cleric scribe] ... And Pastor Schlag or his angelic image...
