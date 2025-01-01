Menu
Nina Patterson
[whispers frantically] Call 911.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Noah Foster
Holy plot twist batman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nina Patterson
I'm glad you're back and, you know, not a demented psychopath.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nina Patterson
Murder is like potato chips, you can't just stop at one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Bella Thorne
John Karna
