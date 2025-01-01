Menu
Scream: The TV Series Quotes

Scream: The TV Series quotes

Nina Patterson [whispers frantically] Call 911.
Noah Foster Holy plot twist batman.
Nina Patterson I'm glad you're back and, you know, not a demented psychopath.
Nina Patterson Murder is like potato chips, you can't just stop at one.
