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Scorpion
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Scorpion (2015)
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"Scorpion" cast
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Elyes Gabel
Walter O'Brien
Katharine McPhee
Paige Dineen
Eddie Kaye Thomas
Jadyn Wong
Happy Quinn
Ari Stidham
Sylvester Dodd
Riley B. Smith
Ralph Dineen
Robert Patrick
Cabe Gallo
Scott Porter
Jamie McShane
Drew Carey
David Fabrizio
Kevin Weisman
Joshua Leonard
Jeff Fahey
Camille Guaty
Penn Jillette
Alana de la Garza
Andy Buckley
Sonya Walger
Isabella Crovetti
Jamie McShane
Lena Georgas
Taylor Handley
Gene Simmons
Joely Fisher
Dan Brown
Doug Savant
Brooke Nevin
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Kathleen Munroe
Brad Beyer
Leslie David Baker
Sean Cameron Michael
Laird Macintosh
Glenn Keogh
Jorge-Luis Pallo
Frank Renzulli
Horatio Sanz
Sammi Rotibi
John Colella
Hugh B. Holub
Will McFadden
Josh Randall
Peri Gilpin
Anthony Skordi
Billy Wirth
Costa Ronin
Shanley Caswell
Travis Van Winkle
Stephen Bridgewater
Izabella Miko
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