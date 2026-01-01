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Hakgyo 2017
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Hakgyo 2017 (2017)
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"Hakgyo 2017" cast
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Kim Se-jeong
Kim Se Jeong
Kim Jung-hyun
Jang Dong-yoon
Sun Hwa Han
Joo-wan Han
Han Bo-bae
Lee Chae-kyung
Choi Bum-ho
Cheol-min Park
Kim Eung-soo
Dong-Joo Jang
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