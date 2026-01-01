Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Schmigadoon! Awards

"Schmigadoon!" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Winner
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more