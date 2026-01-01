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Schitt's Creek
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Season 6
Cast and roles
Season 6 Cast of the Series Schitt's Creek (2020)
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"Schitt's Creek" cast
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Eugene Levy
Johnny Rose
Catherine O'Hara
Moira Rose
Dan Levy
David Rose
Annie Murphy
Alexis Rose
Emily Hampshire
Stevie Budd
Noah Reid
Patrick Brewer
Dustin Milligan
Ted Mullens
Sarah Levy
Twyla Sands
Jennifer Robertson
Jocelyn Schitt
Chris Elliott
Roland Schitt
Genelle Williams
Steve Lund
Victor Garber
Karen Robinson
James Kall
Rainbow Sun Francks
Saul Rubinek
John Hemphill
Elena Juatco
Rizwan Manji
Henry Czerny
Kevin McGarry
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