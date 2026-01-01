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Schitt's Creek
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Schitt's Creek (2017)
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"Schitt's Creek" cast
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Eugene Levy
Johnny Rose
Catherine O'Hara
Moira Rose
Dan Levy
David Rose
Annie Murphy
Alexis Rose
Emily Hampshire
Stevie Budd
Jennifer Robertson
Jocelyn Schitt
Noah Reid
Patrick Brewer
Dustin Milligan
Ted Mullens
John Hemphill
François Arnaud
Tim Rozon
Mutt Schitt
Chris Elliott
Roland Schitt
Karen Robinson
Rizwan Manji
Steve Lund
Sarah Levy
Twyla Sands
Elizabeth Saunders
Jennifer Dale
Varun Saranga
Martin Doyle
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