[Japanese closing song]

Kafuka Fura P.N. Kafuka Fura P.N., Chiri Kitsu, Kaere Kimura, Nami Hito: [singing] I get to hear their delightful screaming again today... / As long as you're with me, I'll go to the ends of the earth / I will even journey through a forest of delusion / Once I am reborn, I am doomed to love you again / For legends are the stuff of romance! / Turn around to find a beauty beyond parallel / The beautiful die young, and become queens of the night / The flickering shadows make the women more beautiful! / Hand me the noose softly / Eyes creep through the dark towards my back / They receive too much love, these proud sinners / I get to hear their delightful screaming again today... / Under a crescent moon!