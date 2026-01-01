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Saving Hope
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Saving Hope (2012)
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"Saving Hope" cast
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Erica Durance
Dr. Alex Reid
Daniel Gillies
Dr. Joel Goran
Husein Madhavji
Dr. Shahir Hamza
Julia Chan
Dr. Maggie Lin
Kristopher Turner
Dr. Gavin Murphy
Benjamin Ayres
Michelle Nolden
Dr. Dawn Bell
K.C. Collins
Dr. Tom Reycraft
Glenda Braganza
Dr. Melanda Tolliver
Salvatore Antonio
Nurse Victor Reis
Joseph Pierre
Nurse Jackson Wade
Michael Shanks
Karen LeBlanc
Wendy Crewson
Dr. Dana Kinney
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