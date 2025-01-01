MugenWhen you point a sword at someone either you kill them or they kill you, there ain't no inbetween. So quit talkin' like a fuckin' pussy. Anyone who can't handle that should just SHUT THE FUCK UP and GET OVER IT!
Kagetoki KariyaThis flower is an example of a beautiful exterior masking its true intentions. Intentions that are really quite brutal.
SaraInside of you looms a simmering storm of hatred and rage, but perhaps what I'm actually sensing is sadness. It's as if you've never once been loved by anyone; it's as if you're just like me.
Kagetoki KariyaOnly hope can give rise to the emotion we call despair. But it is nearly impossible for a man to try to live without hope, so I guess that leaves Man no choice but to walk around with despair as his companion.
Kagetoki KariyaIf you're looking for Kasumi's daughter, she's crossed over to the island.
JinDo you know him? You know Seizo Kasumi?
Kagetoki KariyaI know he's a felon who abandoned his country and had his soul stolen by that foreign religion. I've heard that he fled here to Kyushu and that he was involved in the Shimabara Rebellion. I also know he's the man that the Shogunate wants eliminated more than anyone else. They've know all along that his daughter was trying to find him. In fact, it's helped them. They've let her run free this whole time so they're able to discover Kasumi's whereabouts. And now, although it pains me to say this, I have to insist that you two die right here.
MugenYou're taking us on by yourself? You sure got a big pair on ya, pal.
Kagetoki Kariya[readies his sword] Come, I hope that you don't disappoint me.
JinI think I've found what I was looking for all this time. I, who was always alone... found comrades for the first time.
MugenI don't give a rat's ass about going to hell. I guess it's because I feel like I'm already there.
Jin[Confronting the Yagyu guards as they are about to dispatch an innocent peasant] To serve your lord and do his bidding, is that honor?
Yagyu badass[scoffs] Of course it is.
JinEven if that lord is an unimportant piece of shit?
Yagyu badass[the Yagyu draw their swords to attack] What the? Watch your mouth! Don't try to interfere!
JinCutting down a man who's done nothing wrong; is that what you spent all that time honing those skills for?
JinIn my opinion, you're worthless.
Yagyu badass[rushes at him] Screw You!
[Jinn kills all three Yagyu guards with his sword]
Shige"There were men on top of horses and horses on top of men, piled one atop the other. The valley was laid open before the men. Its depth was great and wide. But the number of soldiers that died that day would line its two rock walls from side to side. Corpses stacked up to build a mountain of death and it gushed rivers of dead men's blood." The Tale of Heike, Volume seven, Descent into Kurikawa.
MugenI don't believe in anyone but me and what I can do. See ya.
FuuThey say "there's always room for dessert", but for me, it's more like "there's always room if someone else is paying".
MugenDon't live your life making up excuses. The one making your choices is yourself!
MugenFishing is a life and death struggle between man and fish. Forget this and you will most certainly get hurt.
JinI have no desire to kill you. In fact, you're not worth killing. Killing you, would only tarnish my blade.
Jin[after Mugen starts a fight with the authorities in a tea house] Why do you always find it necessary to stir up trouble?
Mugen[shrugs] Can't help myself. Besides, guys like that put a bug up my ass.
FuuThis world would be in darkness without a sense of duty.
ZuikôFreedom, isn't something earned through suffering or pushing yourself. You must accept yourself just as you are and live according to the flow of things; that is true freedom.
MugenI think that every day the sun rises, it may be the last time I bask in the sun.