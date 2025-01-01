Kagetoki Kariya Only hope can give rise to the emotion we call despair. But it is nearly impossible for a man to try to live without hope, so I guess that leaves Man no choice but to walk around with despair as his companion.

Mugen Huh? What the hell do you want?

Kagetoki Kariya If you're looking for Kasumi's daughter, she's crossed over to the island.

Jin Do you know him? You know Seizo Kasumi?

Kagetoki Kariya I know he's a felon who abandoned his country and had his soul stolen by that foreign religion. I've heard that he fled here to Kyushu and that he was involved in the Shimabara Rebellion. I also know he's the man that the Shogunate wants eliminated more than anyone else. They've know all along that his daughter was trying to find him. In fact, it's helped them. They've let her run free this whole time so they're able to discover Kasumi's whereabouts. And now, although it pains me to say this, I have to insist that you two die right here.

Mugen You're taking us on by yourself? You sure got a big pair on ya, pal.