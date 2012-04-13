Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kids on the Slope poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kids on the Slope Seasons

Kids on the Slope All seasons

Sakamichi no Apollon 12+
Production year 2012
Country Japan
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Fuji TV

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
8.1 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Kids on the Slope"
Kids on the Slope - Season 1 Season 1
12 episodes 13 April 2012 - 29 June 2012
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more