"Shakal" is a Russian detective series that tells the story of the renowned police major Cherkasov and his closest colleagues, forensic expert Timofeeva and senior lieutenant Garkusha. This time, the main characters are investigating a series of brutal murders of cash-in-transit guards. The attacks are carried out by criminals who disguise themselves in police uniforms. Cherkasov does not rule out the possibility that the mastermind behind these crimes is someone with direct ties to law enforcement agencies. At some point, the major realizes that he cannot catch the "wolf in epaulettes" alone, so he asks for help from Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Tkach.

Expand