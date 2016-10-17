Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Shakal poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Shakal

Shakal (2016 - 2016)

Шакал 18+
Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 51 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 6 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"Shakal" is a Russian detective series that tells the story of the renowned police major Cherkasov and his closest colleagues, forensic expert Timofeeva and senior lieutenant Garkusha. This time, the main characters are investigating a series of brutal murders of cash-in-transit guards. The attacks are carried out by criminals who disguise themselves in police uniforms. Cherkasov does not rule out the possibility that the mastermind behind these crimes is someone with direct ties to law enforcement agencies. At some point, the major realizes that he cannot catch the "wolf in epaulettes" alone, so he asks for help from Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Tkach.
Cast
Cast
Aleksandra Bortich
Aleksandra Bortich
Andrey Smolyakov
Andrey Smolyakov
Alexey Bardukov
Alexey Bardukov
Vadim Andreev
Vadim Andreev
Pavel Chinarev
Pavel Chinarev
Yury Itskov
Yury Itskov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Shakal - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more