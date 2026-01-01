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Kinoafisha TV Shows Sabrina, the Teenage Witch Awards

"Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Art Direction for a Multi-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Art Direction for a Multi-Camera Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Nominee
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