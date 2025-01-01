Gaius Octavian Caesar You shall leave this city. You shall go to your Eastern provinces, and you shall not come back.

Mark Antony Or else what, boy?

Gaius Octavian Caesar You shall leave this city or I will declare our alliance broken. I will have this sad story read in the forum, I will have it posted in every city in Italy, and you know the people are not so liberal with their wives as you. They shall say you wear cuckolds horns; they shall say your wife betrayed you with a low-born plebe on my staff. You will be a figure of fun. The proles will laugh at you in the street. Your soldiers will mock you behind your back.

[Antony puts his hands around Octavians neck as if to strangle him]

Gaius Octavian Caesar Go on, strike me. See what will happen.

[Antony lets go and starts to leave]