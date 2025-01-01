Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Rome Quotes

Rome quotes

Mark Antony I really think you should reconsider.
Gaius Julius Caesar Anyone else, certainly. But those 2 - they found my golden standard and survived a storm that killed an army. Now they come face to face with Pompay Magnus. They have powerful Gods on their side. And I will never kill a man with such powerful friends.
Atia of the Julii A large penis is always welcome!
Gaius Julius Caesar [evaluating his chances against Pompey's more numerous legions] Our men must win or die. Pompey's men have... other options.
Niobe [with admiration while helping Lucius put on his magistrate's toga] Look at you.
Titus Pullo You look like laundry.
Gaius Julius Caesar I didn't know he existed until he didn't.
Lucius Vorenus THIRTEEN! THIRTEEN!
[to Octavius]
Atia of the Julii You fucked your sister! You little pervert!
Titus Pullo It's as hot as Vulcan's cock.
Atia of the Julii [concerning Servilia's invitation] Why would she want to see me? She hates me!
Mark Antony So do I; that's no bar to friendship.
Titus Pullo [wakes up during the night; sees Eirene approaching]
Titus Pullo [smiles]
Titus Pullo Eirene. It's good to see you.
[she puts a knife to his throat]
Titus Pullo [gasps, but doesn't fight her] Fair enough.
Titus Pullo [closes eyes]
[she presses in the knife, but hesitates]
Titus Pullo [peeks]
Titus Pullo Erm... i-if-if... If you can't do it... th-that's all right too.
Atia of the Julii [to Cleopatra] Die screaming, you pig spawn trollop.
[Vorenus wakes up to find his horse has been stolen]
Lucius Vorenus Fortune pisses on me once again!
Cassius Look now. Look at that.
Marcus Junius Brutus It is a chair. What of it?
Cassius A chair? It's a throne!
Marcus Junius Brutus I believe thrones are generally more decorative. That is decidedly plain, and chair-like.
Servilia of the Junii Gods of the Junii, with this offering I ask you to summon Tyche, Megaera, and Nemesis so that they may witness this curse. By the spirits of my ancestors I curse Gaius Julius Caesar. Let his penis shrink. Let his bones crack. Let him see his legionnaires drown in their own blood. Gods of the Junii, I offer to you his limbs, his mouth, his breath, his speech, his hands, his heart, his stomach. Gods of the Inferno, let me see him suffer deeply, and I will rejoice and sacrifice to you.
Gaius Octavian Caesar You shall leave this city. You shall go to your Eastern provinces, and you shall not come back.
Mark Antony Or else what, boy?
Gaius Octavian Caesar You shall leave this city or I will declare our alliance broken. I will have this sad story read in the forum, I will have it posted in every city in Italy, and you know the people are not so liberal with their wives as you. They shall say you wear cuckolds horns; they shall say your wife betrayed you with a low-born plebe on my staff. You will be a figure of fun. The proles will laugh at you in the street. Your soldiers will mock you behind your back.
[Antony puts his hands around Octavians neck as if to strangle him]
Gaius Octavian Caesar Go on, strike me. See what will happen.
[Antony lets go and starts to leave]
Gaius Octavian Caesar Oh, and Antony, if you find that gold, you'll be sure to tell me, won't you?
Cleopatra A man without sons is a man without a future.
Gaius Julius Caesar He refuses to meet me!
