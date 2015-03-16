Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Rodina

Rodina (2015 - 2015)

Родина 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Rodina" is a remake of an American TV series. It tells the story of a major who was believed to be dead for many years. During an operation in the North Caucasus, the special forces unexpectedly discover Alexey Bragin, who has been held captive by terrorists for over five years. The exhausted man requires physical and psychological rehabilitation. Upon his return, he tries to readjust to his former peaceful life. However, his wife has already mourned him in her heart, and his children have grown up and changed. Adding to the problems is FSB analyst Zimina, who suspects the prisoner of being recruited by enemies...
Cast Characters
Vladimir Mashkov
Vladimir Mashkov Алексей Брагин
Vladimir Vdovichenkov
Vladimir Vdovichenkov Дмитрий
Mariya Mironova
Mariya Mironova Елена
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky Михаил Вольский
Andrey Merzlikin
Andrey Merzlikin Олег Басов
Timofey Tribuntsev
Timofey Tribuntsev Марат
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
3.8 IMDb
Seasons
Rodina - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
