"Rodina" is a remake of an American TV series. It tells the story of a major who was believed to be dead for many years. During an operation in the North Caucasus, the special forces unexpectedly discover Alexey Bragin, who has been held captive by terrorists for over five years. The exhausted man requires physical and psychological rehabilitation. Upon his return, he tries to readjust to his former peaceful life. However, his wife has already mourned him in her heart, and his children have grown up and changed. Adding to the problems is FSB analyst Zimina, who suspects the prisoner of being recruited by enemies...

Expand