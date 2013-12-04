Menu
Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Ripper Street

  • Clancy Barracks, Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland

Iconic scenes & Locations

Trinity College Dublin, The University of Dublin, College Green, Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Thrawl Street
Manchester Town Hall, Albert Square, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, UK
Albert Square, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, UK
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
College Green, Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, UK
Filming Dates

  • 4 December 2013
