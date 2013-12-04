Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Ripper Street
Filming locations
Filming Dates & Locations
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Filming Locations: Ripper Street
Clancy Barracks, Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Iconic scenes & Locations
on location
Trinity College Dublin, The University of Dublin, College Green, Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thrawl Street
Manchester Town Hall, Albert Square, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
on location
Albert Square, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
on location
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
on location
College Green, Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
on location
Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Filming Dates
4 December 2013
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree