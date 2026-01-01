Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Kingdom
Seasons
Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The Kingdom (1994)
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
"The Kingdom" cast
All info
Ernst-Hugo Järegård
Kirsten Rolffes
Sigrid Drusse
Holger Juul Hansen
Søren Pilmark
Ghita Nørby
Jens Okking
Otto Brandenburg
Hansen
Annevig Schelde Ebbe
Baard Owe
Birgitte Raaberg
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree