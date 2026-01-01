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Rectify
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Season 1
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Season 1 Cast of the Series Rectify (2013)
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"Rectify" cast
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Aden Young
Daniel Holden
Abigail Spencer
Amantha Holden
J. Smith-Cameron
Janet Talbot
Adelaide Clemens
Tawney Talbot
Clayne Crawford
Ted Talbot Jr.
Luke Kirby
Jon Stern
Bruce McKinnon
Jake Austin Walker
Jared Talbot
JD Evermore
Sheriff Carl Daggett
Michael O’Neill
Johnny Ray Gill
Sean Bridgers
Hal Holbrook
W. Earl Brown
Jayson Warner Smith
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