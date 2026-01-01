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Record of Youth
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Record of Youth (2020)
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"Record of Youth" cast
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Park Bo-geom
So-dam Park
Byeon Woo-seok
Shin Ae-ra
Lee Chang-hoon
Goo Bon-jin
Kim Bi-bi
Paul Battle
Kwon Ban-suk
Jiseung Cho
Son Chang-min
Shin Dong-mi
Kim Geon-woo
Ha Hee-ra
Seol In-ah
Park Eun-yeong
Lee Jae-won
Hyeri
Hyer
Ko Han-min
Lee Hae-woon
Kang Han Na
Kang Han-na
Han Jin-hee
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