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Ray Donovan
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Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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