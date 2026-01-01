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Kinoafisha TV Shows Ray Donovan Awards

"Ray Donovan" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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