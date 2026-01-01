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Kinoafisha TV Shows Ratched Awards

"Ratched" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
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