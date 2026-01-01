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Kinoafisha
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Ranetki
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Ranetki (2008)
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"Ranetki" cast
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Anya Rudneva
Natasha Milnichenko
Zhenya Ogurtsova
Valeria Kozlova
Elena Tretyakova
Vitaly Abdulov
Maksim Artamonov
Elena Lander
Artem Lyskov
Stanislav Shmelev
Artur Sopelnik
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