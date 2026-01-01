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Ramy
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Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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