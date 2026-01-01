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Who Killed Sara?
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Who Killed Sara? (2021)
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"Who Killed Sara?" cast
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Manolo Cardona
Alex Guzmán
Ginés García Millán
César Lazcano
Carolina Miranda
Elisa Lazcano
Alejandro Nones
Rodolfo Lazcano
Eugenio Siller
José María Lazcano
Claudia Ramírez
Juan Carlos Remolina
Ximena Lamadrid
Héctor Jiménez
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