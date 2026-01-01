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Kinoafisha TV Shows Psych Seasons Season 5 Cast and roles

Season 5 Cast of the Series Psych (2010)

"Psych" cast All info
James Roday
James Roday
Shawn Spencer Dulé Hill
Dulé Hill
Timothy Omundson
Timothy Omundson
Carlton Lassiter Maggie Lawson
Maggie Lawson
Juliet O'Hara
Kirsten Nelson
Karen Vick
Corbin Bernsen
Corbin Bernsen
Henry Spencer
Nora Dunn
Angus Macfadyen
Angus Macfadyen
Jacob Vargas
Jacob Vargas
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Freddie Prinze Jr.
April Bowlby
April Bowlby
Nestor Carbonell
Nestor Carbonell
Kevin Alejandro
Kevin Alejandro
Dana Ashbrook
Dana Ashbrook
Doron Bell
Bruce Locke
Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes
Cybill Shepherd
Cybill Shepherd
Jean Smart
Jean Smart
Carl Weathers
Carl Weathers
Charles Martin Smith
Charles Martin Smith
Vanessa Lachey
Mena Suvari
Mena Suvari
Meredith Monroe
Rob LaBelle
Lauren Lee Smith
Lauren Lee Smith
Keshia Knight Pulliam
Jerry Shea
Skyler Gisondo
Skyler Gisondo
Peter Oldring
William Devane
Brian Klugman
Catherine E. Coulson
Lee Garlington
Ralph Macchio
Ralph Macchio
C. Thomas Howell
Sage Brocklebank
Chi McBride
Chi McBride
John Michael Higgins
Danielle Harris
Danielle Harris
Sherilyn Fenn
Sherilyn Fenn
Michael Gross
Michael Gross
Ed Lauter
Jon Gries
Jon Gries
Liam James
Liam James
Adam Greydon Reid
Venus Terzo
Don Lake
Carlos McCullers II
Sheryl Lee
Sheryl Lee
Tony Cox
Tony Cox
Becky O'Donohue
April Matson
Adam Rodriguez
Adam Rodriguez
John Innes
Andrew Francis
Andrew Francis
Jimmi Simpson
Jimmi Simpson
Franka Potente
Franka Potente
Curt Smith
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