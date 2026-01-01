Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Psych
Seasons
Season 5
Cast and roles
Season 5 Cast of the Series Psych (2010)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
"Psych" cast
All info
James Roday
Shawn Spencer
Dulé Hill
Timothy Omundson
Carlton Lassiter
Maggie Lawson
Juliet O'Hara
Kirsten Nelson
Karen Vick
Corbin Bernsen
Henry Spencer
Nora Dunn
Angus Macfadyen
Jacob Vargas
Freddie Prinze Jr.
April Bowlby
Nestor Carbonell
Kevin Alejandro
Dana Ashbrook
Doron Bell
Bruce Locke
Cary Elwes
Cybill Shepherd
Jean Smart
Carl Weathers
Charles Martin Smith
Vanessa Lachey
Mena Suvari
Meredith Monroe
Rob LaBelle
Lauren Lee Smith
Keshia Knight Pulliam
Jerry Shea
Skyler Gisondo
Peter Oldring
William Devane
Brian Klugman
Catherine E. Coulson
Lee Garlington
Ralph Macchio
C. Thomas Howell
Sage Brocklebank
Chi McBride
John Michael Higgins
Danielle Harris
Sherilyn Fenn
Michael Gross
Ed Lauter
Jon Gries
Liam James
Adam Greydon Reid
Venus Terzo
Don Lake
Carlos McCullers II
Sheryl Lee
Tony Cox
Becky O'Donohue
April Matson
Adam Rodriguez
John Innes
Andrew Francis
Jimmi Simpson
Franka Potente
Curt Smith
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree