Kinoafisha TV Shows Psych Quotes

Psych quotes

Shawn Spencer Good morning, detectives! Collecting donations for the Policeman's Ball?
Carlton Lassiter We don't have balls.
Shawn Spencer I honestly have no response for that.
Carlton Lassiter Need I remind you, Mr. Spencer, what happens when you interfere with a police investigation?
Shawn Spencer Uhhh... The case gets solved?
Karen Vick It goes without saying, Mr. Spencer, that your father is in no way to participate in this investigation. He's no longer on the force, and his meddling could compromise the case in court. Do I make myself clear?
Shawn Spencer Yes, you do, Chief. What isn't clear is why people always say "goes without saying," yet still feel compelled to say the thing that was supposed to go without saying. Doesn't that bother you?
Karen Vick No, and frankly, I could care less.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Now, that's the one that bothers me. Why do people say, 'I could care less' when they really mean, 'I couldn't care less?'
Karen Vick Well, why don't you tell me how to properly say this? If you share any official information about this case with your father, or let him anywhere near any new evidence, then the two of you will have to find another police department to work for, and I will personally see to it that each of you is charged with obstruction of justice.
Burton 'Gus' Guster You split an infinitive.
Shawn Spencer Good catch, Gus!
Karen Vick You two realize I carry a gun, right?
Burton 'Gus' Guster That was perfectly elocuted.
Shawn Spencer Oh, you mean my pilot's license? That's out back in the Cessna. Or perhaps you're referring to my license to kill. Revoked. Trouble at the Kazakhstan border. I could give you the details but then I'd have to kill you, which I can't do because my license to kill has been revoked.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Shawn? What the heck are you doing here?
Shawn Spencer I should ask you the same question.
Burton 'Gus' Guster I work here!
Shawn Spencer I should ask you a different question.
Carlton Lassiter So you think someone planted it in his locker?
Shawn Spencer No, I think someone put it there on purpose.
Carlton Lassiter That's what I just said.
Shawn Spencer But mine wasn't in the form of a question, so it came from a place of power.
Receptionist There is a Lt. Crunch here to see you.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Crunch?
Shawn Spencer [enters, dressed in a Civil War uniform] Actually, I've been promoted. It's Captain Crunch.
[repeated line]
Shawn Spencer [after someone corrects him] I've heard it both ways.
Carlton Lassiter I need to get something off my chest.
Shawn Spencer Is it your shirt? Please say no.
Shawn Spencer Remember, Dad, you treat a woman like a person, then a princess, then a goddess, then a person again.
Henry Spencer I don't even know how that ridiculous urban legend got started.
Shawn Spencer Shawn Spencer, Burton 'Gus' Guster: [stare at each other]
Shawn Spencer [whispering] It was your big-ass mouth!
Burton 'Gus' Guster I wanted to keep it a secret! You were the one who was broadcasting it at the lunch table!
Shawn Spencer I can't believe this...
Burton 'Gus' Guster We actually started an urban legend.
Shawn Spencer That's dope.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Now everybody on my mom's side of the family thinks that I'm a psychic detective, and they think you're...
Shawn Spencer Gay?
Burton 'Gus' Guster No.
Shawn Spencer German?
Burton 'Gus' Guster No.
Shawn Spencer Invisible?
Burton 'Gus' Guster My assistant.
Shawn Spencer Wow.
Shawn Spencer I can't believe this. You lifted your look right off this mannequin!
Burton 'Gus' Guster On the contrary, Shawn. Clearly, someone is stealing my look.
Shawn Spencer Right... I did see Tommy Hilfiger creeping from bush to bush sketching you.
Shawn Spencer How can you tell that someone's a compulsive liar? I mean, assuming that their pants aren't on fire.
Shawn Spencer I'm Shawn Spenstar and this is by partner, Gus "TT" Showbiz.
Burton 'Gus' Guster The extra T is for extra talent.
Burton 'Gus' Guster I'm a man of untold mystery. that's why my friends call me G.
Shawn Spencer Ha. That's funny. I thought they called you Big-Head Burton.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Don't ever say that name, Shawn. Besides, I know it was you who started that.
Shawn Spencer I'm sorry, Gus, I have a knack for alliteration. I'm a slave to it. Besides, how many words start with a B?
Burton 'Gus' Guster About a thousand! You could have used bold, black, beautiful...
Shawn Spencer Dude, who would have called you Black Burton?
Carlton Lassiter Hey, we found prints.
Shawn Spencer Was he in a little red corvette?
Burton 'Gus' Guster Under the cherry moon?
Carlton Lassiter FINGER prints!
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be a rabid porcupine.
Juliet O'Hara Detective Lassiter is literally on fire today.
Shawn Spencer "Literally on fire" as in Michael Jackson in the Pepsi commercial, or as in a misuse of the word "literally?"
Henry Spencer [watching Shawn jump up and down because he just figured out the case] Shawn, don't you *dare* learn a wrong lesson while I'm trying to teach you a right lesson!
Carlton Lassiter I thought I told you no.
Shawn Spencer But your eyes said yes.
Carlton Lassiter You wanted to see me, Chief?
Karen Vick Yes. It has come to my attention, Detective, that you've discharged your weapons in the last four cases you've worked.
Carlton Lassiter Thank you.
Karen Vick That wasn't a compliment.
Carlton Lassiter I'm just trying to keep the streets safe.
Karen Vick The last incident was at a cat show.
Carlton Lassiter Well, let me just go on record as saying that I would never shoot a cat.
Karen Vick I guess I can find some solace in that.
Carlton Lassiter Unless it was approaching in a threatening manner, or refused to stop upon my command. I would probably just fire a warning shot to make my point, but it's actually a field decision I can't commit to at this juncture.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Great. Now you've gotten me kicked out of a funeral. Just add it to the list. Kicked out of Petsmart, kicked out of Santa's Village, kicked out of the Salvation Army...
Shawn Spencer Dishonorably discharged!
Shawn Spencer The important thing is that you got your cover story.
Reporter Actually, it's page 64.
Shawn Spencer It really depends on how you fold it, doesn't it?
Henry Spencer [leans in very close] Are you busy on Saturday?
Shawn Spencer You - you want me to come with you to awkward class?
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be exactly half of an 11 pound black forest ham.
Burton 'Gus' Guster What part of "stay put" is confusing to you?
Shawn Spencer The "put" part. I wasn't "put" in the first place, Gus. The whole expression is a complete disaster.
Carlton Lassiter Now I need to know your process.
Shawn Spencer Do you really want to know my process?
Carlton Lassiter Absolutely.
Shawn Spencer Well, it starts with a holla! and ends with a Creamsicle.
Burton 'Gus' Guster And if there's time in between? ThunderCats. Ho-oh!
Juliet O'Hara I had no idea you were so serious about bowling.
Shawn Spencer Quite serious, quite serious. Matter of fact, Lego wants to sponsor me this year.
Juliet O'Hara Oh my God, that's great.
Shawn Spencer They also want me to wear shoes made out of Legos... So I'm torn...
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be a giant snapping turtle.
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be this crevice in my arm.
Shawn Spencer Life insurance policy?
Burton 'Gus' Guster It doesn't make any sense.
Shawn Spencer Tell me about it... Dude, seriously, tell me about it. I have no idea what this means.
Burton 'Gus' Guster You never could understand legalese.
Shawn Spencer Oh, really? Remind me who it was who set up our Psych 401ks?
Burton 'Gus' Guster Oh, you mean our 601ks? Because India doesn't have 401ks.
Shawn Spencer It's a growth economy, Gus. We've already made like, 500 rupee.
Burton 'Gus' Guster That's thirteen dollars.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Are you crazy?
Shawn Spencer I wouldn't say crazy. Maybe an eccentric who looks good in jeans.
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be a myopic chihuahua.
Burton 'Gus' Guster I'm not going out there.
Shawn Spencer You cannot sit here in a dark car all alone. You'll be picked up for mopery.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Mopery?
Shawn Spencer With intent to creep. Trust me, you don't want that. It'll put a big hole in your future.
Shawn Spencer Don't be the American version of the British TV Gus.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Brazilian airport codes. How do you know that?
Shawn Spencer I lived in an airport for a month, Gus.
Burton 'Gus' Guster That was Tom Hanks in The Terminal.
Shawn Spencer Same difference.
Burton 'Gus' Guster How much farther to this place?
Shawn Spencer Fifty, sixty miles.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Sixty miles? And you didn't get me a donut?
Shawn Spencer I did get you a donut. And then I ate it.
Burton 'Gus' Guster So now I have a cat?
Shawn Spencer An orange tabby. Last Christmas you made her a tiny Santa hat and she adores it.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Fantastic. I can't even have a make-believe boy cat.
Shawn Spencer Gus, a boy cat would never serve my purposes nearly as well. Next time I need you, Pickles is having kittens.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Pickles?
Shawn Spencer Mrs. Pickles is her full name. Although, I'm not actually sure cats can marry outside of Boston.
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be an incorrigible Eskimo pie with a caramel ribbon.
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be a traveling wilberry.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Don't you watch the news?
Shawn Spencer I can't watch Channel 8 anymore. Lloyd Lansing wears a toupee. It's like every newscast begins with a lie.
Carlton Lassiter Questions?
Juliet O'Hara Is this your only lead?
Carlton Lassiter His responses to my interrogation were hostile at best.
Juliet O'Hara Clarify "hostile."
Carlton Lassiter [through his teeth] Use my tone now as a guide.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Wasn't Howie the victim at one point?
Shawn Spencer Gus, that is so forty minutes ago. I bet you're still telling your friends to chillax.
Burton 'Gus' Guster To be honest, I'm burnt. I just wanna take a nap.
Shawn Spencer Couldn't agree with you more, buddy. I think we should lay low for a bit. No more cases.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Oh, I'm so glad to hear you say that. I was kind of worried about telling you.
Shawn Spencer Don't be a silly goose. Now, we've had a good talk, I think we both felt it, and look at this. Here we are.
Burton 'Gus' Guster What is this, Shawn?
Shawn Spencer Okay, here's the thing. The police may have found a body... which I may have picked up on my police scanner which... I may have brought with me.
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be a silly goose.
Burton 'Gus' Guster I can't spend the night in the museum. I don't have my toothbrush, I don't have my multi-vitamins, and oh yeah, I don't want my soul suffering eternal damnation for disrupting the sleep of an Egyptian canal digger.
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be a melted chocolate chip cookie.
Shawn Spencer Dude. Some guy in a wolf costume with a light saber just said hi to you.
Burton 'Gus' Guster [evasive] I don't know that guy.
Shawn Spencer He looked right at you.
Burton 'Gus' Guster He was mistaken.
Shawn Spencer He said, 'Hi, Gus.' And then, another dude with a cape and a codpiece gave you a half-nod.
Shawn Spencer [while making something in an Easy Bake Oven] That depends. Are you a fan of delicious flavor?
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be a paranoid schizophrenic.
Shawn Spencer The spirits tell me your little pants are on fire.
Shawn Spencer Besides, this is a real-life television studio, Gus. What could be better?
Burton 'Gus' Guster Eating my breakfast. I was having a poached egg with hollandaise sauce on an English muffin.
Shawn Spencer Look, we'll solve it up quick. You'll be home in no time.
[pretends to answer phone]
Shawn Spencer Hello? Dame Judi Dench called. She wants her breakfast back.
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be a crazy hooligan.
Shawn Spencer Hang on Doogie. Where'd you get that juice box and does it come in grapalicious?
[repeated line]
Burton 'Gus' Guster You know that's right!
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be an old sponge with hair hanging off of it.
Shawn Spencer Don't worry, Jules. I'll crack your case like an egg. Then we'll make omelets with shallots... and JUSTICE.
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be William Zabka from "Back To School".
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be a myopic chihuahua. I have a foolproof plan that solves the case and gives the Chief all the credit.
Burton 'Gus' Guster What is it?
Shawn Spencer Actually, all I have is the phrase "I have a foolproof plan." Beyond that, I'm wide open.
Burton 'Gus' Guster You're taking my name off the lease and the door and these Frisbees.
Shawn Spencer Gus, don't be ridiculous. Look, I'm almost positive this isn't a load-bearing wall. But if you're really concerned, why don't you jump up and down in the attic to make sure?
Shawn Spencer The chips say you're a cheater, cheater pumpkin eater!
Juliet O'Hara You can't judge someone by the tales they tell.
Hank Mendel [after Gus pulling out his cell phone] Oh, those things don't work out here. We got no TV's, no radio, no refrigerators.
Burton 'Gus' Guster Sounds like a prison, except they have all those things.
