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Prodigal Son
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Prodigal Son (2019)
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"Prodigal Son" cast
All info
Tom Payne
Malcolm Bright
Lou Diamond Phillips
Gil Arroyo
Lou Diamond Phillips
Halston Sage
Ainsley Whitly
Aurora Perrineau
Dani Powell
Frank Harts
JT Tarmel
Keiko Agena
Dr. Edrisa Tanaka
Bellamy Young
Jessica Whitly
Michael Sheen
Dr. Martin Whitly
Kristen Connolly
Heather Lind
Daniel Sunjata
Ana Gasteyer
Meagan Good
Sakina Jaffrey
Michael Cerveris
Dennis Boutsikaris
Annet Mahendru
Raymond Lee
Jamie Hector
Michael Esper
Hampton Fluker
Molly Griggs
Julian Elijah Martinez
Jeremy Holm
Dhruv Uday Singh
James Cusati-Moyer
Matthew Maher
Isabel Arraiza
Andy Karl
Zachary Booth
Charlayne Woodard
Michael Raymond-James
Matthew Maher
Dagmara Dominczyk
Michael Siberry
Hettienne Park
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