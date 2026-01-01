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Probuzhdenie
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Probuzhdenie (2021)
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"Probuzhdenie" cast
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Andrey Deryugin
Maxim Stoyanov
Ruslan German
Vladimir Ilyin
Pavel Komarov
Valentina Lyapina
Yevgeny Mironov
Svetlana Listova
Oleg Morozov
Aleksandr Novin
Alexander Panin
Alexander Robak
Yana Sekste
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