Primeval
Filming Locations: Primeval
Canary Islands, Spain
London, England, UK
Iconic scenes & Locations
Anomaly Research Centre exterior
University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey, England, UK
Gorgonopsid Chasing Helen Cutter At Supermarket Parking
Asda Park Royal Superstore, England, UK
Anomaly Appear in Hangar and Giganotosaurus escape out the Hangar scene
RAF Northolt, Type A Aeroplane Shed, England, UK
