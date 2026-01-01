Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Primeval Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Primeval

  • Canary Islands, Spain
  • London, England, UK

Iconic scenes & Locations

Anomaly Research Centre exterior
University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gorgonopsid Chasing Helen Cutter At Supermarket Parking
Asda Park Royal Superstore, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anomaly Appear in Hangar and Giganotosaurus escape out the Hangar scene
RAF Northolt, Type A Aeroplane Shed, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more