Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Primeval: New World
Seasons
Primeval: New World All seasons
Primeval: New World
Production year
2012
Country
Canada
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
CTV Sci-Fi Channel
Series rating
8.2
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Primeval: New World"
Season 1
13 episodes
29 October 2012 - 19 February 2013
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree