Primeval: New World (2012 - 2013)
Primeval: New World
18+
Drama
Adventure
Fantasy
Production year
2012
Country
Canada
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
CTV Sci-Fi Channel
Runtime
13 hours 0 minute
Creator
Judith Reeves-Stevens
Garfield Reeves-Stevens
Miranda Frigon
Angelika "Ange" Finch
Sara Canning
Dylan Weir
Geoff Gustafson
Lt. Kenneth "Ken" Leeds
Niall Matter
Evan Cross
Cast and Crew
Series rating
8.2
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2012,
13 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
