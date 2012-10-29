Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Primeval: New World poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Primeval: New World

Primeval: New World (2012 - 2013)

Primeval: New World 18+
Production year 2012
Country Canada
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel CTV Sci-Fi Channel
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute
Cast Characters
Creator
Judith Reeves-Stevens
Garfield Reeves-Stevens
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Miranda Frigon Angelika "Ange" Finch
Sara Canning
Sara Canning Dylan Weir
Geoff Gustafson Lt. Kenneth "Ken" Leeds
Niall Matter Evan Cross
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Primeval: New World - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more