[They are discussing the fact that Wickham has, in essence, extorted from them a fortune for the misery he is likely to face in marrying Lydia]

Mr. Bennet I should have taken better care of you all.

[Bitterly]

Mr. Bennet The satisfaction of prevailing upon one of the most worthless young men in Britain might then have rested in its proper place. As it is, the thing is done - with extraordinarily little inconvenience to myself. When you take into account what I shall save on Lydia's board and pocket allowance, I am scarcely ten pounds a year worse off.

[Elizabeth gives him a look that says she recognizes the irony of his self-congratulation. He looks down]