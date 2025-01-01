Mr. BennetFor what do we live, but to make sport for our neighbours, and laugh at them in our turn?
[They are discussing the fact that Wickham has, in essence, extorted from them a fortune for the misery he is likely to face in marrying Lydia]
Mr. BennetI should have taken better care of you all.
[Bitterly]
Mr. BennetThe satisfaction of prevailing upon one of the most worthless young men in Britain might then have rested in its proper place. As it is, the thing is done - with extraordinarily little inconvenience to myself. When you take into account what I shall save on Lydia's board and pocket allowance, I am scarcely ten pounds a year worse off.
[Elizabeth gives him a look that says she recognizes the irony of his self-congratulation. He looks down]
Mr. BennetI am heartily ashamed of myself, Lizzy. But don't despair, it'll pass; and no doubt more quickly than it should.
Lady Catherine de BourghI am most seriously displeased.