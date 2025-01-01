Menu
Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice quotes

Elizabeth Bennet The more I see of the world, the less inclined I am to think well of it.
Miss Bingley I believe I can guess your thoughts at this moment.
Mr. Darcy I should imagine not.
Miss Bingley You are thinking how insupportable it would be to spend many evenings in such tedious company.
Mr. Darcy No, indeed, my mind was more agreeably engaged. I've been meditating on the very great pleasure which a pair of fine eyes in the face of a pretty woman can bestow.
Miss Bingley And may one dare ask whose the eyes that inspire these reflections?
Mr. Darcy Miss Elizabeth Bennet's.
Miss Bingley Miss Elizabeth Bennet. I am all astonishment.
Mr. Bennet Til you or your sister Jane return, I shall not hear two words of sense spoken together.
Elizabeth Bennet Perhaps I didn't always love him as well as I do now, but in such cases as these a good memory is unpardonable.
Mr. Darcy Dearest, loveliest Elizabeth!
Mr. Bennet For what do we live, but to make sport for our neighbours, and laugh at them in our turn?
[They are discussing the fact that Wickham has, in essence, extorted from them a fortune for the misery he is likely to face in marrying Lydia]
Mr. Bennet I should have taken better care of you all.
[Bitterly]
Mr. Bennet The satisfaction of prevailing upon one of the most worthless young men in Britain might then have rested in its proper place. As it is, the thing is done - with extraordinarily little inconvenience to myself. When you take into account what I shall save on Lydia's board and pocket allowance, I am scarcely ten pounds a year worse off.
[Elizabeth gives him a look that says she recognizes the irony of his self-congratulation. He looks down]
Mr. Bennet I am heartily ashamed of myself, Lizzy. But don't despair, it'll pass; and no doubt more quickly than it should.
Lady Catherine de Bourgh I am most seriously displeased.
Kitty Bennet I thought Mary sang very ill.
Elizabeth Bennet Yes, poor Mary. But she is determined to do it.
Mrs. Bennet You don't know what I suffer.
Elizabeth Bennet How is half such a sum to be repaid?
Mary Bennet It behooves us all, to take very careful thought before pronouncing an adverse judgment on any of our fellow men.
