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Power
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Power (2016)
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"Power" cast
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Omari Hardwick
Lela Loren
Angela Valdes
Naturi Naughton
Tasha St. Patrick
Joseph Sikora
Tommy Egan
Rotimi
Dre
Andy Bean
Jerry Ferrara
Joe Proctor
50 Cent
Kanan
Shane Johnson
Cooper Saxe
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