Pose Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Pose

  • New York City, New York, USA

Iconic scenes & Locations

Park
Louis Valentino, Jr. Park and Pier, Red Hook, Brooklyn, New York, USA
Peep Show
The Playpen - 687 8th Ave, New York City, New York, USA
Ball Patron's Restaurant
Chelsea Square Restaurant - 368 W 23rd St, New York City, New York, USA
