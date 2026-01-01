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Kinoafisha TV Shows Poldark Awards

"Poldark" updates

All info
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Audience Award (TV)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Original Music
Nominee
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