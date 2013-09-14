Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Pogovori so mnoyu o lyubvi

Pogovori so mnoyu o lyubvi (2013 - 2013)

Поговори со мною о любви 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Talk to Me About Love" is a story about a simple-minded girl with a lively character, Tanya Petrunina, who loves her native village and conscientiously helps her father at work. But she has no luck in her personal life. Tanya's fiancé leaves her right before the wedding, and the intentions of her new admirers, the head of an agro-holding Valery and the village driver Peter, are not clear at all. Will the girl be able to find true love and prevent the cunning plans to destroy the collective farm?
Cast
Artem Mihalkov
Artem Mihalkov
Aleksandr Pashkov
Aleksandr Pashkov
Marina Yakovleva
Marina Yakovleva
Igor Bochkin
Igor Bochkin
Karina Andolenko
Karina Andolenko
Roman Polyansky
Roman Polyansky
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
3.4 IMDb
Seasons
Pogovori so mnoyu o lyubvi - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 4 episodes
 
Stills
