The TV series "Talk to Me About Love" is a story about a simple-minded girl with a lively character, Tanya Petrunina, who loves her native village and conscientiously helps her father at work. But she has no luck in her personal life. Tanya's fiancé leaves her right before the wedding, and the intentions of her new admirers, the head of an agro-holding Valery and the village driver Peter, are not clear at all. Will the girl be able to find true love and prevent the cunning plans to destroy the collective farm?

