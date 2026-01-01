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Pinocchio
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Pinocchio (2014)
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"Pinocchio" cast
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Lee Jong-seok
Park Shin-hye
Young-kwang Kim
Jin Gyeong
Yoo-Bi Lee
Lee Pil-mo
Byeon Hee-bong
Kang Shin-il
Yoon Kyun Sang
Jang Hang-joon
Da-Reum Nam
Woo Hyeon
Shin Jae-ha
Sin Jae-ha
Lee Bo-yeong
Yum Dong-hun
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