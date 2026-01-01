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Kinoafisha
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Perception
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Perception (2012)
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"Perception" cast
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Eric McCormack
Rachael Leigh Cook
Kelly Rowan
Natalie Vincent
Kelly Rowan
Caroline Newsome
Arjay Smith
Max Lewicki
Jonathan Tucker
Patrick Cassidy
Jaimie Alexander
Neal McDonough
Jamie Bamber
Freddy Rodriguez
Jonathan Scarfe
Mary Birdsong
Mary Page Keller
Pete Gardner
Katherine Boecher
Laurie Fortier
Jeremy Ratchford
Lisa Banes
Roger Bart
Jayne Atkinson
Bridget Regan
Dan Lauria
Edward Furlong
Gill Gayle
Vanessa Branch
Winter Ave Zoli
Gabriel Basso
LeVar Burton
Paul Haley
Jimmy Bennett
Brett DelBuono
Amelia Rose Blaire
Colin Cunningham
Tzi Ma
Sheryl Lee
W. Earl Brown
Steven Culp
Melissa Farman
J.R. Cacia
Pamela Reed
Shane Coffey
Tim Guinee
Nicole de Boer
Laura Carswell
Glenn Fitzgerald
Will Rothhaar
Ravi Patel
Conor O'Farrell
Marc Aden Gray
Armin Shimerman
Matthew Glave
Debra Lynne McCabe
Lisa Waltz
Greg Ellis
Spencer Garrett
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