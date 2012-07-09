Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Perception poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Perception Seasons

Perception All seasons

Perception 16+
Production year 2012
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel TNT

Series rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Perception"
Perception - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 9 July 2012 - 17 September 2012
 
Perception - Season 2 Season 2
14 episodes 25 June 2013 - 18 March 2014
 
Perception - Season 3 Season 3
15 episodes 17 June 2014 - 17 March 2015
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more