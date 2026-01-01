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Pennyworth
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Pennyworth (2020)
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"Pennyworth" cast
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Jack Bannon
Alfred Pennyworth
Ben Aldridge
Thomas Wayne
Emma Paetz
Martha Kane
Ryan Fletcher
Hainsley Lloyd Bennett
Dorothy Atkinson
Mary Pennyworth
Ramon Tikaram
Polly Walker
Peggy Sykes
Ian Puleston-Davies
Arthur Pennyworth
Edward Hogg
Harriet Slater
Jason Flemyng
Lord James Harwood
Jessye Romeo
James Purefoy
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